David E. Scott

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David E. Scott, a beloved father, grandfather, husband, and an extraordinary cook, who left us July 14, 2024, at the age of 76.

David was born July 4, 1948, in Canton, Ohio to William and Mary (Holderbaum) Scott.

He is a U.S Army. Veteran of the Vietnam War and a 1966 graduate of Minerva High School. He retired from Burns Cold Forge in Minerva and had worked as a meat cutter for Denny’s Market and Kiko Meats both in Minerva.

He dedicated his life to his family, always putting others before himself. His love and devotion as a husband to Cheryl (Koontz) Scott were evident in every aspect of their 47 years of marriage together. They built a home filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.

As a father, David was the pillar of strength and guiding light to his children, Kara (Nathan) Key and Kayla (Christian) Byrd. He taught them values of kindness, hard work, and generosity. His wisdom was gentle natured, that made him not only an amazing father but also a friend and confidant to his daughters.

David found great joy in his role as Grampy to his grandchildren, Lilly and Deacon. They were the apple of his eye, and he delighted in every moment spent with them. Whether it was telling a story, playing games, singing songs, or sharing a special meal, he made every visit special.

He leaves behind a loving brother, Darrel (Debbie) Scott of Wooster; sister-in-law, Judy Scott of Minerva; sister-in-law, Kim Koontz of Boardman; brothers-in-law, Steve Koontz and Greg Koontz of Wellsville, along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Warren and Barbara Koontz; sister, Carole Merrick, and brother, Bill Scott.

A passionate cook, David could often be found in the kitchen, creating delicious meals that brought the whole family around the table. His recipes were filled with love and tradition and will be treasured and passed down for generations.

Though our hearts are heavy, we find wonderful comfort in the memories and lasting impact

David left on our lives.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations may make them to Minerva Community Meals in David’s name.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Harley Wheeler officiating immediately followed by full military honors. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.