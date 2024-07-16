Rita D. Yeager

Rita Dianne Yeager (nee Sheen), 79, passed away Monday, July 15, 2024.

Beloved wife of the late Glenn; loving mother of Rita Marie Ankeny (Chris Marquis), Robert Yeager and Sharon Ciccotosto (Leo); dearest grandmother of Dianna Marquis, Joshua Marquis, Kayla Marquis, Jasmine Ciccotosto, Sasha Brady (Cole), Dominic Ciccotosto and Noah Yeager; great-grandmother of C.J. Adams, Elizabeth Horton and Marissa Marquis; daughter of the late Donald and Bertha Sheen; sister of William Sheen (deceased), Edwin Sheen (Patricia), Sherry Gallagher and Donald Sheen (Beth Ann).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Guilford Lake Ruritan Club, 32590 OH-172, New Garden Ave., Lisbon, Ohio, Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 2-5 p.m.