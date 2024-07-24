James W. Campbell

James W. Campbell, 85, of Minerva, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024.

He was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Mapleton to Wendell and Ann (Siofletia) Campbell.

He retired from PCC where he had worked for over 40 years. He is a longtime member of the Little Country Church in Waynesburg. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1957 and is a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae (Lewis) Campbell who died in 2015; a sister, Judy Campbell, and two brothers, William and Larry Campbell.

He is survived by a son, Jeff (Barb) Campbell of Minerva; a daughter, Ann Yonker and Jon of Minerva; three brothers, Jerry (Sue) Campbell of Florida, Tom Campbell of Minerva, and Randy (Barb) Campbell of East Rochester; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and his special friend, Carl Bennett.

Following cremation, a funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Ted Knapp officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Country Church in Jim’s name.

The family would like to thank Aultman Alliance Hospice and especially “Nurse Summer” for all their wonderful care.