Donna J. Myers

Donna J. Myers, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

She was born June 11, 1931, in Akron, a daughter of the late Dominic and Ida “Edith” (Capitosta) Bitzel.

Donna was a 1949 graduate of Waynesburg High School and was a member of the Fellowship of the Little Country Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Myers, on March 27, 2003; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Pete (Theresa) Bitzel, and Dominic Bitzel, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Carol (Marion) Hochstetler, Sr., and Sherri (James “Skip”) Anderson; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronald (Carrie) Myers; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Gloria Hillyer, and Shirley (James) Udeck; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Marion (Kemmely) Hochstetler, Jr., and their children, Ethan, Ella, Emme and Zeke, Beth Hochstetler, and her children, Nina and Owen, Lisa (Will) Sauder, and their children, Emma, Liam, Eliza and Simon, Danny Myers, Brittany Anderson, Abbey (Jacob) Henderson, and Seth Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. in the Little Country Church with Pastor Ted Knapp officiating.

Interment will take place at Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours before the service on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Ave. SE, Waynesburg, OH 44688.

Condolences may be left at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.