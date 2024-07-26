Luke S. Logan

Luke S. Logan, 44, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in a farming accident doing what he loved.

A life resident of Perry Township, Carroll County, Ohio, he was born May 17, 1980, and was the middle child of Susan E. Wohlwend Logan of Perrysville and the late Dallas Henry Logan, who passed away Jan. 22, 2022.

A 1998 graduate from Carrollton High School, Luke excelled at pitching on their baseball team and went on to coach high school baseball after graduating. He earned his Bachelor of Education from the University of Akron in 2003 and furthered his education earning his master’s degree, with certification as an Intervention Specialist. For the past 20 years he worked for Claymont High School where he taught special education, but his heart was always on the farm. A sixth-generation farmer, Luke loved farming with his family putting in long hard days tending crops with the International Harvester tractors. Growing up, he was involved in 4-H where he showed hogs and black angus steers.

Luke attended Perrysville Church all his life and was a Sunday School teacher, church trustee and cemetery treasurer. A conservative Republican, he served as a former Central Committee member. He was also a Carroll County Farm Bureau member and life member of the NRA, who enjoyed hunting coon, rabbits, and coyote and trapping groundhogs. He was also a lifelong Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a brother, Paul (Laura) Logan and sister, Rachel (Bryan) Hays; his beloved nephew and nieces, Henry and Ruby Hays and Emma and Hannah Logan; aunts, Janet (Tom) Postlethwait, Carole Wohlwend and Doris Ann Logan and uncles Fred (Betsy) Wohlwend and Bill (Valerie) Wohlwend and many cousins. Also survived by his beloved hunting dogs, Barney, Rebel, and Mickey.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Logan’s calving barn, 350 Amsterdam Rd., Bowerston, Ohio 44695 with a luncheon to follow. Please dress for the barn and bring a chair.

The family would like to invite anyone wishing to honor Luke to drive their tractors to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Perry Twp. School Memorial Scholarship at The Carroll County Foundation, PO Box 375, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

