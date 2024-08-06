Philip J. Colescott

Philip J. Colescott (Flip), 61, of Kilgore, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Born Jan. 27, 1963, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late William G. and Teresa (O’Neill) Colescott.

Phil had a big sense of humor and could almost never be taken seriously, in the most charming way. He gave his all to his family, working tirelessly when his children were young to support his wife, Sharon, through college and make their farm life dream possible. He found his calling as a farmer and was happiest working the fields, puttering around on his John Deere tractors, caring for his cows, walking the fence line and passing the love of his craft down to his grandchildren, Blake and Nolan and son-in-law, Jeff. He was the most at peace in his woodshop though, practicing to achieve the perfect dovetail joint, admiring his collection of rare and unique wood planes, building furniture, and teaching his daughter Kim how to remodel a home. He loved talking ‘shop’ with his son-in-law Spencer, and they often hung out in the workshop comparing tools and techniques. He was the silliest with his grandchildren, Riley and Kayce, who found him absolutely hilarious and always looked forward to their playtime with Papa. He had a bit of a competitive spirit, passed down from his mother, and loved spending hours playing rummy with his daughter, Nichole. Flip especially loved his visits to Canada and has many fond memories of playfully teasing his Canadian aunts, uncles and cousins. Phil was a loving and loyal person that would drop everything to help family or friends and will be deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched.

Phil is survived by his wife, Sharon Colescott, and three children, Nichole (Spencer) Call, Kimberly (Jeffery) Herman, and Heather Hamilton; his beloved grandchildren, Blake and Nolan Herman and Riley and Kayce Call; as well as his brothers and sisters, Kim Yoder, Mike Colescott, Gayle (Gary) Ferrise, and Steve Colescott; his many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and his dearest friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 8080 Branch Rd., Scio, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.