Donna Mitchell, 84, of Minerva, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in the Arbors of Minerva surrounded by her loving family and staff.

She was born June 6, 1940, in Minerva to Kenneth and Margaret (Tarr) VanFossen.

She had worked at Wal-Mart in Alliance, the Minerva Dairy, Minnesota (Hancock) Fabric Co. in Boardman and the W. T Grant Co. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church, and the Minerva AARP #1808 where she was the vice president for several years. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved cooking and collecting cookbooks. She loved to spend time watching TV Westerns and attending the local county fairs, especially Canfield.

She is survived by her husband, Wade Mitchell whom she married Sept. 5, 1987; daughter, Tina (Albert) Russell of Minerva; son, Gary (Candy) Binkley Jr. of Struthers; stepdaughter, Vanessa (Mark) Marion of Conway, SC; stepson, Greg (Elizabeth) Fox of East Canton; brother, Howard (Judy) VanFossen of Minerva; three grandchildren, Kenneth Russell, Adrianne Binkley, and Philip (Sam) Marion; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 12 at noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Burial will be in New Franklin Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Commission on Aging for the benefit of the Minerva Senior Center.

