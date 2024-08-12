Ruth E. Matechek Lawrence

Ruth E. Matechek Lawrence, 97, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Aug. 9, 2024, in Birmingham, AL, with her son, William F. Lawrence Jr., and daughter, Linda Keslar at her side.

She was born July 28, 1927, in Carrollton, OH, where she met the love of her life, William F. Lawrence, in grade school and were married 42 years until his passing in 1992.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1945 as valedictorian and continued to serve on their reunion committee. She loved her alma mater, THE Ohio State University, where she studied business education and music. She was a retired business teacher having taught in Minerva HS, Canton city at Timken HS and McKinley HS, and at Stark State College of Technology where she was an assistant professor. She loved music and worshipped thru playing the organ at the Church of the Lakes, Canton, OH, and playing piano for devotions at Brookdale College Parkway in Fort Myers, and as accompanist for her high school choir. In later years she looked forward to her family visiting her in Florida during their annual trips to Sanibel Island.

She is survived by her son, William (Kim); his sons, Liam and Michael, and daughter, Linda (Craig); her two daughters, Julie (Shelby) Simmons, and Katie (Justin) Clark, and two great granddaughters, Rylie and Macie.

Her family is grateful for her faith in Jesus, her love of travel, her generous support, her sending cards for special occasions, and her strong mind which stayed sharp and determined.

Memorials may be made to Stark County Retired Teachers Scholarship fund at http://www.scrta.net/, or to The James Cancer Center, at giveto.osu.edu.

Ashes will be buried at Carrollton Westview Cemetery.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.