Vera M. Toot

Vera M. Toot, 90, passed away at Aultman Hospital July 25, 2024.

She was born Feb. 18, 1934, to A.M. Doc Suder and Virginia (Williams) Suder.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, George, who passed in 2019; three brothers, Carroll, Alva and Eugene Suder; and a sister, Wilda Morrison.

Vera is survived by her one daughter, Patty (Kenneth) Babe; one grandson, Jari Babe and fiancé Tevin Kneer of Mentor, Ohio; one granddaughter, Maretta Babe; brother, Robert Suder and Evon of Buckhannon, WV; sister, Ruth White and Steve of Grafton, WV; one sister, Linda Murphy of Buckhannon, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Vera worked at the Harlem Dairy Dream making pizza dough for many years, while still being a homemaker and making many meals for the farm hands. She loved quilting and made many quilts over the years.

Vera was a faithful Christian and attended North Suburban Church of Christ.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, one hour before the service held at 11 a.m. with Robert Main officiating at North Suburban Church of Christ, 1067 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton.

Following the service, all are welcome to reminisce at the Babe home.

Heritage Cremation & Burial Society, 330-875-5770