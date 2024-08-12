William J. Skipper

William J. “Bill” Skipper, 73, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 3, 2024.

Born April 7, 1951, in Steubenville, Ohio, Bill was the son of the late Paul and Francis Skipper of Jewett, Ohio.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian “Tootie” Skipper, who passed away earlier this year.

He is survived by his brother, Jim Skipper; his sister, Barb Horn; his three sons, Paul, Eric, and Jamie; and his stepson, Matthew Manbeck, with whom he shared a close relationship.

Bill’s business, Skipper’s Greenhouse, is well-known throughout the region as a supplier of high-quality bedding plants. For over three decades, each spring from February until June, Bill dedicated his days—and often his nights—to planting, nurturing, and selling a diverse array of plants. His passion for horticulture was all-consuming, and he carried with him an immense knowledge of his craft.

Outside of the greenhouse season, Bill was passionate about banjos, honeybees, muzzleloaders, fishing, hunting, and road trip adventures with Tootie to various parts of the country. He especially loved sharing stories of his adventures out West to the Rocky Mountains and up into Canada.

Bill’s fiery temper, firmly held opinions, and iron will were the stuff of legend. A highly capable man, he pushed back against the modern world, priding himself on self-reliance and requiring very little to survive. However, he was at his gentle best when interacting with his dogs, with whom he shared a unique bond. They were like family and brought him endless joy and affection.

Bill will be remembered for his many talents, interests and can-do attitude.

His remains will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.