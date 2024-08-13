June E. Davis

June Eileen (Brooks) Davis, 76, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

She was born in Petersburg, Ohio, on May 13, 1948, to Olan and Maxine (Boyd) Brooks.

A graduate of Carrollton High School and a member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, June devoted her life to caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Warner; and an infant brother, Ronald.

She will be deeply missed by daughter, Mindy (Brian) Domer; son, Jeremy (Victoria) Davis; grandchildren Elizabeth and Olan Domer; and Hunter, Skyler, and Remington Davis.

A private graveside service was held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the scholarship fund at Mount Pleasant Church or the Carrollton High School Vocal Music Fund.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.