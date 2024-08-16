Jerry L. Anderson

Jerry Lee Anderson, 76, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away at his residence Aug. 9, 2024.

Jerry was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Jan. 6, 1948, to James and Violet (Cross) Anderson.

Jerry was a dedicated electrical engineer for URS, where he contributed his expertise and hard work over many years. Beyond his professional achievements, Jerry served his country honorably in the Navy.

A man of deep faith, Jerry was a devoted member of the First Christian Church of Malvern for 40 years and attended the Christian Church in the Wildwood during his time in Florida. His love for the Lord was evident in all aspects of his life. He found great joy in eating out and traveling, and he was known as a “jack of all trades,” always willing to lend a helping hand or try something new.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Kim Anderson of Spring Hill, FL; his children, Jason Anderson of Carrollton, Amanda (David) Parks of Cuyahoga Falls, Preston (Erica) Anderson of Malvern, and Mariah (Kevin) Crater of Malvern; and his stepchildren, Pietro (Kerri) Maruca of McComb, MI, Michelle (Christian) Krug of Beverly Hills, MI, and Jessica (Jace) Pflieger of MO. He leaves behind a legacy in his 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by a brother, Steven Anderson of Florida.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by former spouse, Tarie (Weyandt) Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd., Malvern, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at 12 p.m. with Mark Black officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, 3237 Alliance Rd., Malvern, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to HPH Hospice, 12260 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613 (www.chaptershealth.org/foundation/hph-hospice-donation/ ).

Jerry’s memory will be cherished by all who knew him. His life was a testament to his faith, his dedication to family, and his adventurous spirit.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley, 330-863-0441