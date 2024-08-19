Steven A. Haught

Steven A. Haught, 70, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in his home.

He was born March 25, 1954, in Minerva to Jack and Phyllis (Dougherty) Haught.

He worked for Burns Cold Forge in Minerva for 26 years and graduated from Minerva High School in 1973. He is a U.S. Air Force Veteran and spent over 35 years coaching youth football and baseball.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Brenda (Lewis) Haught who died March 29, 2024; a sister, Janet Haught; three brothers, Richard, Clyde and Ed Haught, and a brother-in-law, Eric Eddy.

He is survived by two sons, Jason (Katie) Haught of Minerva, and Justin (Mandy) Haught of Minerva; two sisters, Sharon White of Minerva, and Kathy Jo Eddy of Minerva; two brothers, Larry (Betty) Haught of Minerva, and Dave (Polly) Haught of Malvern; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Lisa Lewis of Minerva; four grandchildren, Jayden Haught, Emma Haught, Devon Taylor Rose and Arianna, and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to any of the great youth sports programs in Minerva.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

And wherever you are, I hope the skies are bluer,

The colors are brighter, the hills are higher, and the world is kinder

I will love you forever.

(Samira Vivette)