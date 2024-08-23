Sandra L. Marks

Sandra Lee Marks, 77, passed away Aug. 20, 2024, at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center.

She was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Newark, Ohio to Paul and Mildred (Smith) Keyser.

Sandra graduated from Timken Vocational High School, class of 1965, and she retired from the Timken Company with 28 years of service.

Sandra’s hobbies included counted cross stitch (for which she received awards at the Stan Hywet Hall Shows), making jewelry, collecting custom made teddy bears, Boyd’s Bears and Friends figurines, Pendelfin rabbit figurines, Nautical theme figurines and photography.

Sandra belonged to many organizations including St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern and the Catholic’s Women Club, Stampen Up Club, Lake Mohawk Art Club, MAPS Air Museum and the Greenport Tactical Association.

She enjoyed showing their 1934 Ford Street Rod and flying with her husband in their Piper Cherokee airplane, in which they traveled to many vacation spots like Mackinac Island. She took many classes with Gary at the Tactical Defense Institute (TDI) in West Union, Ohio. She enjoyed volunteering for local air shows with the MAPS Air Museum and the Akron Props and Pistons group. She also participated in a blind study for a new experimental drug for dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Keyser.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gary, of 52 years. They were married Nov. 4, 1972, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canton. Gary cared for Sandra for many years so she could remain at home. She is also survived by her sister, Karen (Keyser) Tony.

A graveside service for Sandra will be held at Mapleton Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy’s name can be made to the hospice organization

Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Funeral Home, 218 E. Nassau St., East Canton. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.