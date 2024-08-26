David M. Knarr

David Michael Knarr, 52, of Dellroy, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

He was born Oct. 24, 1971, in Canton, to David and Judy (McClanahan) Knarr.

David loved listening to many kinds of music. His greatest joy in life was his family.

David is preceded in death by his father; grandfather, Glenn Knarr; and his grandparents, Hallie and Joe McClanahan.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Judy and Mike Cornelison; sister, Sherry (Scott) Mask; brother, Doug (Stacy) Knarr; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gentiva Hospice and Wyant Woods Health Care Center for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, OH, 330-452-4041.