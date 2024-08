Dr. Samuel H. Vasbinder

Dr. Samuel H. Vasbinder died peacefully June 21, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 10 a.m., at Christ Presbyterian Church, 530 Tuscarawas Street W, Canton.

Family will receive friends and guests, beginning at 9 a.m.

Interment will follow at North Lawn Cemetery.

A detailed obituary can be found on the Lamiell Funeral home website.