John Baldaia

John Baldaia, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in his home after losing his two-and-a-half-year battle to cancer.

He was born Oct. 12, 1953, in Fall River Massachusetts.

Before retirement, John worked for Noramco, previously known as Huntsman, Wingfoot Films, and Ohio Poly for 40 years.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Baldaia; mother, Wilhelmina Pacheco, and granddaughter, Aliyah Myers.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle, of Carrollton, and his daughters Mina of Waynesburg and Tiffany of Carrollton; his beloved grandchildren, Kayden, Ilah, and Roman; two sisters, Shirley of Tiverton, RI, and Brenda of Newport, RI; a brother, Joe, of Warren, RI, and many nieces and nephews

John, also known as Butch or Frenchie, always had a welcoming hand for anyone. He will always be remembered for his great personality, his sense of humor, and his ornery ways. His memory will be cherished and will be missed by many.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. If you are interested, please contact the family.

Donations can be made to Ohio Hospice.