Ruth A. Steinmetz

Ruth A. Steinmetz, 83, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

She was born June 28, 1941, in Canton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Myers) Geiser.

Ruth was retired from Carrollton Animal Hospital where she was a Veterinarian Technician.

She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carrie Steinmetz; two sisters, Nellie Miller and Sherri Geiser, and one brother, Mike Geiser.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Steinmetz, with whom she celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 14; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Tammy (James) Bennett, Laurie (Teddy) Stephens, Cindy (Chuck) Shuman, Connie Cheuvront, and Cathy Steinmetz; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Carol (Jim) Sands, Karen Dunn, and Judy (Jake) Maydock; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam (Linda) Geiser, and Rick (Joann) Geiser; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home.

Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

