Michael R. Clear

Michael R. Clear, 73, of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

He was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Canton to the late Pete and Martha (Daniels) Clear.

He retired from the Ford Motor Company where he had worked for 30 years. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1968 and is a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Jennevie (Littell) Clear whom he married in 1992; three sons, Greg (Lisa) Clear of Canfield, Matt (Sandy) Clear of Malvern, and Doug (Tiffany) Clear of Malvern; stepdaughter, Robin Flinner of Massillon; sister, Joyce Wadsworth of Malvern; three brothers, William (Shannon) Clear of Columbus, Dan (Debbie) Clear of Malvern, and Mark (Laura) Clear of Minerva, and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating, followed by full military honors.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

