Kathleen Hawk

Kathleen “Kathy” Hawk, 84, of Mechanicstown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Born in Gilbert, West Virginia on Feb. 29, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Okey and Versie (Adams) Mitchell.

Kathy was a member of the Mechanicstown Corinth Presbyterian Church. Throughout her life, Kathy loved to vacation and travel, especially to any place new, and was also an avid reader.

She is survived by two sons, Ed (Julie) Hawk, and James Hawk; daughter, Kathy (Bob) Hancock; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Blake; and aunt, Eleanor McKinney.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Edwin B. Hawk in 1998, and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at noon at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, with Rev. Dick Walters officiating.

Burial will follow in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services.