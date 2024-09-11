Willard E. Tarbet

Willard E. Tarbet, 81, of Minerva and Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Palm Bay.

He was born Sept. 27, 1942, in Canton to Dick and Arlene (VanMeter) Tarbet. He retired from Sugardale Meats in Canton, where he worked for 31 years. He was a member of the Minerva Methodist Church. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1960 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Minerva VFW Post 4120, Minerva American Legion Post 357, the Eagles in Palm Bay, and the Elks Club in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Hoagland) Tarbet, who died in 2012.

He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Woodside of Satellite Beach, Florida; son, Willard (JoAnn) Tarbet II of Palm Bay, Florida; sister, Kathy (Don) Barnhouse of Columbus; and three grandchildren, Sydney Woodside, Austin Tarbet, and Chelsea Tarbet.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at noon at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Peggy Garner officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.