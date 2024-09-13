Linda D. Burkhart

Linda Darlene Burkhart, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio.

She was born Aug. 15, 1954, in Dennison to George Elwood Moore, Sr. and Ruth Mary (Stevens) Pelley.

Linda devoted her life to her family and home, working tirelessly as a homemaker. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures, particularly spending time riding four-wheelers. Her spirit was adventurous, and she often sought solace in the great outdoors.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Olan Burkhart. Together, they built a loving home and family. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Genajo (Roger) Woodland of Weirton, WV, and her son, Jeffrey (Megan) Burkhart of Leavittsville. Her memory will be cherished by her grandchildren, Brandon McCauley of Weirton, WV, and Derrick McCauley, Brianna Burkhart, and Kyle Burkhart, all of Carrollton.

Linda also leaves behind her brothers, George Moore II of Jewett and Daniel Moore of Weirton, WV; and her sister, Janet Bethel of Scio.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the Scio Village Fire Department, 318 W. Main St., Scio, Ohio.

