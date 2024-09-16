Sr. Kaori M. LeBeau

Sr. Kaori M. LeBeau, RGS, 92, a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, died peacefully at the convent in Carrollton, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Sr. Kaori was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Yokohama, Japan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matsugoro Arai and Sume Kinoshita.

Sr. Kaori entered the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd on Aug. 19, 1982, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she professed final vows on July 9, 1994. She often said that she chose religious life as her second vocation. Prior to entering the community, Sr. Kaori worked for more than 10 years as a civilian for the U.S. Air Force at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan. She attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, and Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and earned additional certificates in several computer software programs. Sr. Kaori served communities as a bookkeeper in San Antonio, Texas; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wheeling, West Virginia; and finally at the Province Center in Carrollton, Ohio, as general treasurer and then province treasurer.

Among Sr. Kaori’s loves were fostering sisters’ pets, playing the harp, and enjoying Japanese cuisine.

In addition to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, Sr. Kaori is survived by her brother, Jun Arai; her sister, Uneme Saito; and her niece, Masayo Saito, and her husband, Shunichi, all of Japan; and by her niece, Cindy Lee, and her family of Wisconsin.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd Convent Chapel in Carrollton, Ohio.

A viewing will take place at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters’ Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 340, Carrollton, OH 44615.