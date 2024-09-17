John H. Stone

John Henry Stone passed away peacefully at home Sept. 14, 2024.

John was born Jan. 3, 1939, to Henry and Ruby (Morton) Stone in Lizemores, West Virginia, and had six siblings.

He attended Clay County High School, where he met his sweetheart, Sharon Lee Davis. They both graduated together in 1959 and married on June 27 of the same year. In their 65+ years together, family was their pride, joy, and passion.

Their family began with daughter, Patti (Rich) Rohrer and son, William John Stone. They were later blessed with granddaughters Jennifer (Tracy) Townsend and Stefanie Stone, and grandsons Michael (Lexi) Stone and Billy (Tia) Stone. The legacy continued with great-grandchildren Garrett and Makenna Stoller, and Brayden and Johnathan Booker. John is also survived by his mother-in-law, Agnes Davis.

John worked hard over the decades for O. D. Holk Construction, Reiter Dairy, and spent over 25 years with UPS, retiring in 1994. After retirement, John and Sharon purchased over 90 acres in Carrollton and built a beautiful homestead. There, he fenced pasture for adopted mustangs, kept horses for his grandkids, grew glorious gardens, and supported his grandsons by helping them build their own dirt bike track.

John had a passion for cars, which he kept in pristine condition. He shared his love of stock car racing with his family, driving many miles to follow #7 and #331 to every track they attended. He always maintained a meticulous appearance, often seen in well-shined cowboy boots, creased Wranglers, and a Stetson hat. John had the gift of gab, never met a stranger, and told great stories of his ornery youth. He listened with kindness and cracked a joke when necessary.

Keeping his family together was his main goal, and he showered them with love through trips and times spent together. John supported his family’s needs and interests with unconditional love, instilling a strong work ethic and teaching perseverance, compassion, and growth. He often said, “You have to leave something better than the way you found it,” and that is exactly what he did. The greatest legacy John leaves behind is his wisdom and the fierce love he had for his family. His love will carry on in all of us—you can bet on that one … just mark ‘er down.

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia, with Rev. Gary Smith officiating.

Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., before the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to either Heritage Veterinary Care, 85491 Miller Station Rd., Hopedale, OH 43977, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Condolences may be sent at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

