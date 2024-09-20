Doris Ferguson

Doris Ferguson, 91, of Minerva, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at the Arbors of Minerva.

She was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Okeechobee, Florida, to Otto and Alice (Adams) Box.

She was a homemaker and had worked for Henri’s Cloud Nine in Minerva, as well as a secretary. She was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva and a graduate of Brooklet High School in Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, who died in 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Alice (Gary) Moody of Minerva; two sons, Kenny “Butch” (Chris) Ferguson of North Canton and Virgil (Lisa) Ferguson of Troutville, Virginia; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva, with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.