Dorothy M. Carter

In Loving Memory of Dorothy M. (Eick) Carter

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 4th, 2024, at the New Harrisburg Cemetery, officiated be Rev. Dyck of the First Presbyterian Church, with funeral services provided by Dodds Funeral Homes of Carrollton, Ohio.

At age 92, Dorothy passed away in her home on Nov. 16, 2023, with her husband, Joseph and son, Steven, by her side.

A daughter of the late Clarence O. and Martha A. (Lotz) Eick, she was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Harrison Township, Ohio.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph; two daughters, Jeanetta (Dominic) Accettola and Jackie (Maurice) Wilson; son, Steven Carter; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and sister, Catherine J. Scott.

Preceding her in death are her two daughters, JoAnne Jones and Susan Sweebe; and her son, Stuart Carter, in addition to her parents and three brothers, John, Richard and James Eick.

Wherever we go, whatever we do, memories keep us near to you.