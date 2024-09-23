James E. Wiley

James E. Wiley, 86, of Amsterdam, died peacefully at home on Sept. 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born April 25, 1938, in East Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Walter Wiley and the late Virginia (Ash) Wiley. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, William “Bill” Wiley and Glenn Wiley.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Ann (Ryan) Wiley, and their four children, Michael (Sabrinna) of Buckhannon, WV, Susan (Rudy) School of Fairlawn, Barbara (Robert) Dooner of Shaker Heights, and Linda Hines (Jeff Forgrave) of Lancaster.

Jim is cherished by his many grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Ryan, Kristen, Jonathan, Lauren, Caitlin, Sarah, Elizabeth, and Michael, and his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madison, Robert, Liam, Mya, Alice, Virginia, Eloise, Mara, Timothy, and Damiano. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved feline companion, Buddy.

Jim graduated in 1956 from the former Springfield High School in Bergholz, where he sang with his beautiful baritone voice in the Men’s Glee Club and played football with his younger brother, Glenn.

Jim was a U.S. Army veteran, having served at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, and Neville Island in Pittsburgh, PA, as a military police officer.

After moving to Amsterdam, and seeing Jim in (Elmer) Wardle’s Garage, Ann asked her dear friend Ethel Wardle to “fix them up.” Jim and Ann went on their first date in January 1964. Six days later, they were engaged, and then married six months after that. Their beautiful marriage lasted 60 years, and Elmer and Ethel became godparents to their firstborn, Michael.

Jim’s vocation was as a highly sought-after millwright in the steel mills of the Ohio Valley, and later a maintenance supervisor for the Edison Local School District, from which he retired in 1999. His true gift, however, was woodworking, furniture making, and woodturning. He crafted beautiful, original works for his entire family, and later gave pieces from his collection to family, friends, hospital roommates, and most recently, his hospice nurse, Tonnie.

Every family member has a handcrafted bed, table, or other piece of furniture, or a goblet, bowl, bookcase, or pen that he crafted with love as a talented woodworker.

Jim lived for his family. He was an occasional hunter and avid fisherman but was more often found teaching his children to camp, boat, and waterski, or teaching his grandchildren target shooting and, most memorably, how to play a strategic game of Shanghai or Euchre.

Jim was a longtime member of the Amsterdam Volunteer Fire Department. He and his brother Glenn built two water trucks/tankers for the fire department. Other memberships included The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1495, Amsterdam VFW Post 232, and he was a Benefactor Life Member of the National Rifle Association. Jim also served as water superintendent for the Village of Amsterdam.

A private funeral service and interment will be held.

The Reverend Dr. Clint Quillen will officiate.

Interment will take place at East Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Jim’s life, the family requests memorial donations be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, OH 43943, or Amsterdam VFW Post 232, 412 Liberty St., Amsterdam, OH 43903.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.