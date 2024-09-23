Janet J. Thompson

Janet J. Thompson, 92, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

She was born May 31, 1932, in East Cleveland to Russell and Gertrude (Cuthbert) Pedlar. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper. She was a member of the Carrollton Church of Christ – Christian Disciples. She also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society, TOPS, and the Singing Christians. Janet was known for her kindness, eagerness to help anyone in need, and her wonderful smile. She will be missed, but she will always be in our hearts. She would never leave you with a “goodbye,” but with a “Toodle-oo.”

She is survived by four daughters, Shellie Rice of Phoenix, Arizona, Valerie Wolf of Napa, California, Lorie Fessenmeyer of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Tammy Thompson of Millersburg; two sons, Gary (Lisa) Fessenmeyer of Twain Harte, California, and Roger (Lynette) Fessenmeyer of Minerva; a special granddaughter she raised, Summer (Jonathan) Mast of Millersburg; four grandchildren, Kerry, Cory, and Josh Fessenmeyer and Cole Croskey; and three great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will take place in Mechanicstown Cemetery with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Church of Christ – Christian Disciples.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.