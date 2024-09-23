Timothy N. Tarbet

Timothy N. Tarbet, 71, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Aultman Hospital.

He was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Canton to the late Harris “Jake” and Beverly (Gray) Tarbet.

He was a sales representative for Stambaugh’s and retired from True Value Hardware, where he worked as a corporate trainer. After retirement, he worked for Hartville Hardware. He was the current mayor of the Village of Minerva, had previously served on the council, and was a member of the Village of Minerva Planning Commission, the Village Community Improvement Corporation, the Stark County Regional Planning Committee, the Carroll County CIC, the Carroll County Planning Commission, and MAPSS. He was a member of the Minerva First Christian Church, where he had served as a deacon and trustee.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and served on the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years, retiring as a captain. He was a former president of the Minerva Rotary and the Minerva Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Stark County Mayors’ Association, and a member of the Stockers and Streeters Club, the Minerva Historical Society, and the Minerva Area Community Charitable Trust Association. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1971, attended the University of Akron, and received an associate degree in accounting from Stark State University.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy (Peterson) Tarbet, whom he married Nov. 3, 1973; two daughters, Lesley (David) Perlberg of Solon and Tiffany (David) Rogers of Louisville; a sister, Wendy Tarbet of Minerva; and four grandchildren, Grace and Alex Perlberg, and Cohen and Dawsen Rogers.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church, with Andre Norman officiating.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Area Community Charitable Trust Association, c/o 203 N. Market St., Minerva, OH 44657, for future village projects.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.