Heather L. Weir

Heather Lynn Weir, 52, of Sherrodsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
She was born Nov. 19, 1971, in Canton, the daughter of Gary and Beverly (Fitch) Kale, and was a lifelong resident of the Magnolia area.
Heather was a 1991 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and had been employed as a housekeeper at Atwood Lake Lodge. She also helped her parents on their farm on Briar Road. Heather loved Tinkerbell and was a collector of dolphins.
Heather was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Weir, on May 11, 2017.
She is survived by her parents; three sons, Brandon Weir, Jeffrey (Mackenzie) Weir, and Dakota Weir; two brothers, Brian (Tricia) Kale and Scott (Liz) Kale; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, Dottie Wolfe.
Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Peggy Garner officiating.
Friends may call two hours before the service.
Condolences may be sent to www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
