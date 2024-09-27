Felice A. Dunn

Felice Angelina Dunn, 94, of Bowerston, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

She was born Dec. 23, 1929, to the late James and Edith May.

Her husband, William, passed away Sept. 13, 1975.

Felice attended New Harrisburg School, and was a member of the Perrysville Church, where she played the piano and gave piano lessons. She found solace in farm life, raising a variety of animals, including Arabian horses and Welsh ponies, along with the typical large and small farm animals to provide for her friends and family. She also showed her horses at various events. Felice operated a bakery from her home called Mom’s Kitchen, selling baked goods at the farmers market on Saturdays. Felice was mentioned in the book A Secret Gift by Ted Gup.

Outside the home, she worked at the Friendship Center when it was located in Harlem Springs. She also enjoyed making quilts, which she often displayed at the Mill Festival.

She is survived by her children, Gene Dunn and Naomi Gaston; her sister, Rose May; and her grandchildren, Leatris, Jenna, Randi, Warren, Charlene, Christopher, and Moriah. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Aiden, Alissa, Justin, Maximus, Teliana, Caiden, Xiaolin, Terren, Kennedi, Adelise, and Cass.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Fred, Ralph, and Clem; and her children, John Dunn, Bill Dunn, Tim Dunn, and Eric Dunn, who passed away this past November.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the Perrysville Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service following at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in the Perrysville Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121.