Levi L. Beidler

Levi L. Beidler, 53, of Hanoverton, passed away Wednesday evening Sept. 25, 2024 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

A son of Clyde and Addy Landis Beidler, he was born Nov. 30, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant Mills, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Edna, and son, Cameron.

Services for Levi will be Sept. 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the First Christian Church, 300 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, OH 44657.

Visitation will be September 29, 2024, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Christian Fellowship Church, 9457 Rochester Road, Minerva, OH 44657.