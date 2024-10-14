Edward E. Nign

Edward E. Nign, 89, passed away at his Carrollton home surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2024.

He was born Feb. 11, 1935, to John Henry and Blanche Belle Ritchie Nign in New Hagerstown, Ohio.

On June 6, 1954, he married Violet Peoples, and they enjoyed 70 years together.

Edward attended Carrollton schools and worked for Morckel Feed & Supply, Farm Bureau, Olan Plastics, Heritage Plastics, and retired from Union Metal in Canton, Ohio.

He was a member of the United Steelworkers (USW), a life member of the Carroll County Historical Society, a member of the Fighting McCooks Gun Club, a 4-H advisor for many years, and attended the Church of Christ Christian Disciples of Carrollton.

Ed enjoyed hunting, loved music, farming, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Violet “Vickie” Peoples Nign; two sons, Daniel (Debra) Nign and Jeffrey (Jenn) Nign; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jamie (Meghan) Nign; grandson, Jarod Nign; three brothers, Charles, Walter “Pete,” and Francis; and three sisters, Agnes Guy, Violet Cunningham, and June Curtis.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date at the Church of Christ Christian Disciples with Pastor Mark Statler and Glen Sedlock officiating.

Burial will take place at Westview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edward’s memory to the Church of Christ Christian Disciples at 203 Moody Ave., Carrollton, OH, or a charity of your choice.