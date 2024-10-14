Florence Jackman

Florence Jackman, 98, of Sebring, formerly of Minerva, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

She was born July 19, 1926, in West Lebanon, Ohio.

Florence attended Stahl Country School before going to Carrollton Grade and High Schools. She was a member of Minerva First Christian Church, where she served as a deaconess. She retired in 1993 from Alliance Community Hospital after 22 years in Environmental Services. Florence assisted in compiling a history of ACH, and beginning in 1982, she presented every retiree from her department with a personalized scrapbook.

Florence was gifted with the ability to play the piano without sheet music, and even at the age of 98, she could play any song you named on her keyboard. She also enjoyed photography, writing poetry, crafts, traveling, camping, and was an award-winning miniature golfer. However, what she cherished most were her faith, family, and friends. She truly believed we are here on earth to serve God by helping others and that you are never fully dressed unless you are wearing a smile.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Diana (Jan) Carreon of Sebring, with whom she resided, and Barbara (Roger) Patterson of Minerva; son, Frank Jackman of Massillon; and Yang Su Jackman Lanham of Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Richard Lecorchick and Lori (Dan) Kostecki of Sebring, Kimberly (Mark) Elkins of Quincy, Michelle Patterson of Minerva, Christine (Jay) Lantz of Massillon, and Taneka Graham of Alliance. Additionally, she leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren, and her faithful companion, Chloe.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, George and Vinnie (Betz) Adams; her husband of 52 years, Wilbur; son-in-law, Richard Lecorchick; grandson-in-law, Darrin Hines; granddaughter-in-law, Evalee Lecorchick; grandson-in-law, Cordell Higgins; great-granddaughter, Billie Jean Lecorchick; and sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Roy Toalston.

A funeral service was held at Bartley Funeral Home in Minerva on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. the same day at Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on the funeral home’s website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley Funeral Home, 330-868-4114