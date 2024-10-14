Justice E. Power

Justice E. Power, 86, of Dellroy, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

He was born Feb. 12, 1938, in Cambridge, a son of the late Wilbur and Nellie (Foster) Power.

Justice served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his son, Victor Power; one sister, Jean Shirley; and two brothers, Joe Powers and William Powers.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Carole (Larry) Steffl and Barbara (Douglas) Chavarria; three sons and daughters-in-law, James (Carrie) Powers, Richard (Dori) Power, and Donald (Pam) Power; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandy Lee (Cork) Snyder; and his grandchildren, Lyndi (Michael) Salstre, Scott Power, Amanda Kellogg, Christina (Nick) Plant, Ashlie Powers, Jonathan Power, Karah Power, Benjamin Power, Austin Powers, Caroline (Johan Kian) Powers, Christopher Powers, Jacob Chavarria, and Mackenzie Chavarria.

The family will hold private services at a later date.

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon Funeral Home, 330-866-9425.