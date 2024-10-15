Betty J. Haught

Betty J. Haught, 77, of Minerva, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at the Arbors of Minerva.

She was born March 1, 1947, in Canton to Gilbert and Evelyn (Brock) Harsh.

Her first job was as an ice cream salesperson for the Minerva Dairy, and she also worked for Wal-Mart, McDonald’s, and Hardee’s. She was the owner of Dan’s Pizza with her husband for several years. Betty was a member of Minerva Grace Chapel and a 1965 graduate of Minerva High School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Haught, who passed Sept. 6, 2024; a sister, Peggy Harsh; and two brothers, Wade and Eugene Harsh.

She is survived by two daughters, Stacey (Justin) Graham of Dellroy and Mandy (Ken) Davis of Streetsboro; a son, Shane (Bridget) Haught of Millersville, PA; a sister, Judy (Tom) Clapper of Massillon; six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no formal services.

In lieu of flowers, take the time to share your favorite pizza with family and friends.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.