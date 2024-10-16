Bryan I. Bryant

Bryan I. Bryant, 54, of Alliance, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, surrounded by his family at his home in Alliance, Ohio.

He was born March 10, 1970, in Independence, MO, to Billy and Betty (Wilson) Bryant Sr., and lived in Alliance for most of his life.

He was a 1988 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Bryan loved fishing, gardening, video games, cooking, grilling, traveling, all sports, MMA, music, animals, and exploring new restaurants. He found joy in supporting his children in their activities and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Shick) Bryant, whom he married Sept. 5, 2002; his daughter, Allyce Bryant; his five sons, Brycen (Elizabeth Swank) Bryant, Spencer Bryant, Hayden (Caitlinn Franks) Bryant, Connor Bryant, and Maddux Bryant; four grandchildren, John Liam Dallas, Bradley Dallas, Isaac Woolf, and Corbin Witherspoon; his sister, Rachael (Pete Santee) Mace; a brother, Billy Bryant Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Witherspoon; longtime friends Jerrod Missey and Tony Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Corey Witherspoon; a granddaughter, Fayth Michelle Witherspoon; and a grandson, Michael James Dallas.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, from 12-1 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate.

Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.