Trudy Lucas

Trudy Lucas, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2024, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late James W. and Melliscent E. Shugar Bartlett, she was born July 6, 1934, in Canton, Ohio.

Trudy worked for over 25 years as an office secretary at Carrollton Schools. She was a member of the Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples and a life member of the Carroll County VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by three sons, Larry (Michele) Lucas, Jeff (Leslie) Lucas, and David (Brenda) Lucas; a daughter, Rose (Rick) McNinch; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2020; a daughter, Kathy Strawder; two sisters and seven brothers.

Funeral services for Trudy will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton, with Rev. Mark Statler officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services.