Beverly A. Tucci

Beverly Ann Tucci passed away at her home Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, after a two-year fight against adrenal cancer.

Bev was born March 21, 1945, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Williams) Currie, who preceded her in death.

She married Bill Tucci on July 27, 1962, and raised her family in Malvern, a place she truly loved. She retired as a manager at Consumer’s National Bank in Waynesburg and then worked part-time at GBS in Malvern. Bev was a past member of the Malvern Alpha Sorosis, a member of the Malvern Rotary Club, and a social member of the American Legion Post 375.

Bev loved attending sporting events to watch her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the biggest fan of the Malvern Hornets, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cleveland teams. She also enjoyed playing cards with various card clubs throughout the years, dining out with Bill, visiting Las Vegas, and spending time at Myrtle Beach with family and friends.

Bev is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Tucci; children: Dave (Karen) Tucci, Jeff (Kelly) Tucci, Holli (Ted) Majestic, Doug Tucci, and Heather (Bob) Smalley; grandchildren: Alex (Shelby) Combs, Andrew (Brittany) Tucci, Tyson Tucci, Logan (Neil) Gingerich, Jaret Majestic, Tara Tucci, Dante, Mason, and Lexi Tucci; great-grandchildren: Braden, Griffin, Campbell, Graham, Cason, and Weston; brother, Bill (Carol) Currie; and brothers/sisters-in-law: Sue (Tom) Clark, Karen Clark, Den (Paula) Tucci, and Denise (Don) Spinell, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy; in-laws, Bill and Betty Tucci; and brothers-in-law, Glen Benedict and Glenn Clark.

A memorial service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Mr. Mark Wells officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Brown Local Schools to support the Malvern Athletic Project, 3242 Coral Road NW, Malvern, Ohio 44644.

Friends may express their condolences on the website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley, 330-863-0441