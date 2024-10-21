Edith L. Stoneman

Edith Louise Stoneman, 90, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Belle’s House in Carrollton, surrounded by her three beloved sons.

Born March 7, 1934, in Short Creek Township, Harrison County, Ohio, to the late William and Mollie (Bradley) Watkins, Edith graduated from Carrollton High School in 1952 and married the late Jay Stoneman in 1953.

Edith retired in 2001 after 25 years of service with Carrollton Exempted Village School District’s cafeteria. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church and will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, as well as her incredible sense of humor.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mollie Fisher and Mae Fisher.

She is survived by her three sons, William (Kathleen) Stoneman, Kenneth (Kathy) Stoneman, and Neil (Lori) Stoneman, all of Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Ethan (Brita) Stoneman, Maureen Stoneman, Katie (Michael) Halko, Kelly (AJ) Atkinson, Jay Stoneman, Rebecca Stoneman, and Benjamin Stoneman; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held the hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Belle’s House.