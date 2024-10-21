Jack E. Polen

Jack Earnest Polen, 86, of Malvern, passed away at Woodlawn Compassionate Care in Canton, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Jack was born in Salineville, Ohio, on April 3, 1938, to Clyde and Hazel (Frazier) Polen.

A dedicated professional, Jack spent his career contributing to the industry at TRW and PCC Airfoils, where he was a respected colleague and friend. After his retirement, Jack became a marketing specialist for Polen Meats.

Beyond his professional life, Jack was deeply committed to the Rotary community. He was a Past District Governor and served as Past President of what he proudly referred to as the finest little Rotary Club in all the world. Jack also held the position of President of the Carrollton Rotary Club and was an active member of the East Canton Rotary Club. His passion for service and fellowship took him across the globe, traveling to 23 countries on six continents and attending several Rotary International Conventions.

Jack’s life was one of service, dedication, and global friendship. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and commitment to making the world a better place through his involvement with Rotary.

Jack is survived by two sons, Bryan of Dellroy and Bradley (Nancy) of East Canton; two daughters, Jacqueline (Robert) Carle of Minerva and Jennifer (Bill) Blake of Paris; grandchildren, Meghan Polen of Alliance, Torrance Carle of Burlington, NC, Hillary (Bryan) Taff of Minerva, Makenna (Matt) Frakes of Minerva, Bradley Jack (Kimber) Polen of Edwardsville, Illinois, Nathan Polen of Dover, Sophia Blake of Paris, Liam Blake of Paris, and Stella Blake of Paris; a great-granddaughter, Isla Rose Frakes; two great-grandsons, Jacob Wilderman and Oliver Walinski; and three brothers, John Polen of Columbiana, Clyde (Nancy) Polen of Alliance, and Jimmy (Cathy) Polen of Vienna, Virginia; and special friend, Louise Criss.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Polen; a son, Barry Alan Polen; a sister, Patty Orr; and two brothers, Jerry and Robert.

Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd., Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. with Kenny Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, from 4-8 p.m. at First Christian Church of Malvern.

Friends may express their condolences on the website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley, 330-863-0441