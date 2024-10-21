Richard L. Wickersham

Richard L. Wickersham, 87, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at the Louisville Gardens.

He was born Feb. 17, 1937, in East Rochester to Robert and Kathryn (Slates) Wickersham. Richard worked as a draftsman for Morgan Engineering in Alliance for 22 years and for Union Metal. Additionally, he worked for Promway Kennels in Canton for 25 years.

He was a member of Minerva First Christian Church and the 4-Square Sunday School Class. Richard was also a 50-year member of Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM, a member of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton, and the Chapter of Royal Arch Masons in Stow.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (Stewart) Wickersham; a daughter, Lee Ann Ball; a sister, Betty Emerson; and a brother, James Wickersham.

He is survived by his son, Daryl Wickersham of Minerva, and a brother, Wayne Wickersham of St. David, AZ.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Chris Sanford officiating.

Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, where Masonic services will be held at 7:45 p.m.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.