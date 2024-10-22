Leslie G. Willison

Leslie G. Willison, 73, of Minerva, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Aultman Hospital.

He was born Aug. 9, 1951, in Canton to the late Leo and June (Creager) Willison.

Les worked for many years at PCC Airfoils in Minerva and also drove a cement truck for Petros’ Brothers Cement in Minerva. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1969.

Les had a passion for helping kids whenever he could. He was a member of Minerva First Presbyterian Church, where he ran Sunday school classes. He spent many years coaching in the Minerva Bantam League Football as well as youth baseball and wrestling programs. Les loved having children around, and the chaos they brought to his home was always welcome. He was a nonjudgmental listener when it felt like the rest of the world wouldn’t. He often played all-time quarterback in the backyard or refereed wrestling matches in the living room.

Les was a lifelong Minerva Lions fan who enjoyed watching sports, especially when kids he had coached or knew were playing in high school. Some of his favorite vacations were spent with the “Myrtle Beach Gang,” which made annual trips to South Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Paisley) Willison, whom he married Sept. 24, 1977; daughter, Leslie (Matt Walker) Kinsey of Minerva; son, Lance (Kristy) Willison of Minerva; sister, Lynn (Gary) Kellogg of Marietta, GA; brother, Lee (Daria) Willison of Minerva; and three grandchildren, Josie and Isiah Willison and Elijah Kinsey.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Willison.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Kathryn Ophardt officiating.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., two hours prior to services, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva Youth Football Little Lions, c/o 901 Ike St., Minerva.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.