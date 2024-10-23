Pamela L. Polen

Pamela Lynn “Sam” Polen, 69, of Malvern, passed away Oct. 20, 2024, at Aultman Hospital after a respiratory illness.

Born Aug. 17, 1955, in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Nancy Jane (Ledbetter) Polen and the late William Edward “Bill” Polen of Carrollton.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Jacob Richard Bender; her grandchildren, Braxton, Arianna, and Harper Bender; her sister, Marjorie Jean (Polen) Thompson; her nephew, Taylor Michael (Katherine) Thompson; her niece, Kelsie Grace Thompson; and numerous other relatives.

Sam graduated from Carrollton High School in 1973. She spent many summers showing her horses at the Carroll County Fair. She worked for many years as a waitress and bartender. Sam was known for her quick wit and could engage in a long conversation with anyone. She was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a good-hearted person who faced many struggles in life but never forgot a birthday and always had a kind word for those in need.

She will be missed. Those who loved her trust in the words of our Lord from the Gospel of St. Mark: “He said to her, ‘Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.’”

A private service for Sam will be held at the convenience of the family.