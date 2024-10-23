Thomas Riggs

Thomas Riggs, 82, of Kensington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton.

A son of the late Wilfred and Helen Eileen Johnson Riggs, he was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Kentucky.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War. During his life he was an avid horseman and farrier, he also enjoyed spending time hunting and participating in family activities.

He is survived by three daughters, Janet (Clifton) Vinson, Jennifer Walsh, and Julie Wilson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elva Lloyd.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Paul Walsh.

Funeral services for Thomas will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery near Malvern.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.