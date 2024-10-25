Donna M. Westfall

Donna Mae (German) Westfall, 91, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

Born May 3, 1933, on the family farm near Dellroy, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Okey and Mary Ann (Shotwell) German.

Alongside being a devoted mother and homemaker, Donna Mae was employed by TRW/PCC Airfoils for more than 30 years until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and vegetable garden, family fishing trips to Lake Erie, and two cherished extended family vacations to the Outer Banks. Her greatest joy came from family gatherings with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whether it was a picnic, wiener roast, or potluck. She was always known for bringing her cherry delight and famous macaroni and cheese. Donna Mae could often be found cheering on her grandchildren at their baseball games and other sporting events. She deeply cherished her family.

Survivors who will hold her loving memory forever include her son, Robert “Lonnie” Westfall, and his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Doreen Abrahims and her husband, Bill, and Cheryl Pallaye and her husband, Doug; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert Westfall, on March 9, 2024; four brothers, John, Orlo, Dean, and Lynn German; and three sisters, Evelyn Jones, Marie Moore, and Norma Roof.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, with Rev. Dr. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial followed in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation was held Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carrollton Friendship Center Meals on Wheels Program, the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, or the American Cancer Society.