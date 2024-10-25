Mary Anna Cotter

Mary Anna (Bower) Cotter, 90, of Bowerston, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2024, at Ohio’s Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. She was born March 23, 1934, in Conotton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Nina (Kirkendall) Bower.

Mary Anna was a proud graduate of Conotton Valley High School, Class of 1952, where she excelled as an honor student and was one of the school’s first cheerleaders. She maintained a lifelong connection to her alma mater, diligently keeping records for the CV alumni and enthusiastically supporting CV athletic events. In 2016, her unwavering support was recognized when she was honored as the school’s first-ever “Fan of the Year.” Following high school, Mary Anna attended The Ohio State University from 1952 to 1953. She married the love of her life, Edgar A. Cotter, on June 6, 1954, and they built a life together in Bowerston. Ed passed away Feb. 4, 2018.

Mary Anna’s life was a testament to selfless service. A devoted member of the Bowerston First Church since 1948, she served in many capacities over the years. She was an active member and district officer of the United Methodist Women, participating in several national assemblies. She also served as a 4-H advisor, a member of the Grange and Conotton Creek Trail, and as the village treasurer. For 32 years, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service while also tutoring students and volunteering at the I-77 tourist center. She was a life member of the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum. Through these roles, Mary Anna found joy and purpose in giving back to her community.

Her hobbies included visiting shut-ins, reading, and writing letters, always seeking to bring comfort and connection to those around her. She often credited her wonderful Christian parents for instilling the values that guided her throughout her life.

A proud and dedicated member of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1953, Mary celebrated her 70th year with the organization in 2023. She served as Worthy Matron in 1957, 1967, and 1987, and held several significant roles, including Grand Representative (1961-1964), Deputy Grand Matron (1979), and district president. For 32 years, she faithfully served as the organization’s secretary. From 1989 to 1993, she was a member of the Eastern Star Training Awards for Religious Leadership (ESTARL) Committee, reflecting her devotion to religious leadership.

Mary Anna is survived by her daughters, Paige Moss of Dover and Doris Ann Diebel of New Philadelphia; her grandson, Dr. Joshua Cotter (Nidarin), and great-grandson, Jayden Cotter of Mission Viejo, CA; her grandson, Jonathan “Jono” Stephens (Melissa), great-granddaughter, Scarlett Stephens, and step-great-granddaughters, Myla and Piper of Strasburg; and her sisters-in-law, Carol Bower of Bowerston and Jane Cotter of New Philadelphia. She will also be missed by her dear friend, Brenda Sperber.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Gerald Bower.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bowerston First Church, P.O. Box 206, 202 Jarvis St., Bowerston, OH 44695, in Mary Anna’s memory, continuing her legacy of faith and community support.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Pastor Brock Caldwell, Rev. Allen Hill, and Joshua Cotter officiating.

Calling hours will be observed on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., with Order of Eastern Star Services at 3:45 p.m.

Mary Anna will be laid to rest at Longview Cemetery, where her spirit will forever watch over the community she loved so deeply.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home, 740-269-9225