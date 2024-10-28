Donald E. Brewer

Donald Eugene Brewer, 90, of Minerva, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

He was born in Wheeling, WV, on Dec. 13, 1933, to James A. and Harriet (Bishop) Brewer.

Donald dedicated much of his life to hard work and service. He was a respected machine operator at Minerva Wax Paper, where he committed many years of diligent work, earning the admiration of his colleagues.

In addition to his professional career, Mr. Brewer proudly served his country in the United States Army during both the Korean War and the Vietnam era. His dedication and bravery exemplified his steadfast commitment to his nation and its values.

Throughout his life, Donald remained engaged with his community and causes close to his heart. He was an active member of AARP and Vets, reflecting his deep-rooted sense of responsibility and support for fellow veterans and seniors.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Pamela (Duane) Crum of Minerva; his grandson, John Cox of Cambridge; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cox, Dyllon Crum, Kyle Crum, and Natalie Crum; and great-great-grandchildren, Grayson, Mackenzie, and Luna.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Mathilde K. Brewer; a brother, LeRoy Brewer; and a daughter, Helga Cox.

A funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Rev. A. Wallace Anderson officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Donald Eugene Brewer will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his work, his valor in service, and his enduring contributions to the communities he served. His legacy will remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

Friends may express their condolences on the funeral home’s website at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley Funeral Home, 330-868-4114