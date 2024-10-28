Pauline P. Borland

Pauline Phyllis Borland, 87, of East Rochester, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1937, in Unionport to Hoy and Gayle (Kennedy) Whipkey, Sr.

She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1955 and later worked at Minerva Eldercare Center for 12 years, as well as Green Line Trucking.

Pauline was a loving and thoughtful wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a unique way of making everyone she met feel special. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially Sunday dinners, which were often attended by all. One of her favorite activities was helping Rodney with tasks around the farm. She loved being outdoors, whether gardening, mowing grass, or even helping Rodney fix fences.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rodney Borland, of the home; three children, Sharon (Steve) Rivers of Florida, Randy (Mary Lou) Borland, and John (Cara) Borland, both of Augusta; a brother, Hoy Whipkey, Jr. of Canton; six grandchildren, Jessica (Travis) Crawford, Leslie (Ira) Baldwin, Jill (Jake) Yeager, Amy (Jeremy) Stone, Ryan (Amanda) Borland, and Matt Borland and girlfriend Amber Lilly; and six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Maddison, Paisley, Lincoln, Elizabeth, and Maverick.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Walters, and three brothers, David, Richard, and twin brother Paul Whipkey.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m., at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.