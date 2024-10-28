Penny S. Shank

Penny Sue Shank, 66, of Malvern, passed away unexpectedly at Aultman Health Foundation on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

She was born in Grayling, Michigan, on June 9, 1958, to Alvin and Helen (Denno) Brown.

Throughout her career, Penny worked in Quality Control at DLH Industries, where she was known for her commitment to excellence and attention to detail. Later, she became an entrepreneur as the owner of P&R Tobacco, applying her strong work ethic and leadership skills.

Penny is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert William Shank of Malvern; two daughters, Sheila (Terry) Dexter and Shannon Bratschie, both of Malvern; a son, Chad (Cindy) Brown of Frederic, Michigan; eight granddaughters; one grandson; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Crystal (Michael) Kitchen of Carsonville, Michigan, and Tammie Ledesma of Wolf Point, Montana; a brother, James Brown of Malvern; in-laws JR and Darletta Shank, Dan Shank, and Betty Huff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Kevin O’Brien officiating.

Burial will follow at Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Penny’s journey from her birthplace in Grayling, Michigan, to her final days in Malvern, Ohio, was marked by perseverance and dedication. Her legacy will be remembered by those who knew her as a woman of integrity and strength.

Friends may express their condolences on the funeral home’s website at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 330-863-0441